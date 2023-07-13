Caprock Group LLC Buys 281 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 3.1 %

SAP opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $140.79.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.