Caprock Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,758,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

