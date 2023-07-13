Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,458 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $347.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.32. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $351.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

