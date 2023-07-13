Caprock Group LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after buying an additional 892,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PGR opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.80.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

