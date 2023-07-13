Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

