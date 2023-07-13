Caprock Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.09.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

