Caprock Group LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $72.63 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

