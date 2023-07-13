Caprock Group LLC Makes New $893,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

