Caprock Group LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $298.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.38.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.