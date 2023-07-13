Caprock Group LLC Purchases 7,118 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

