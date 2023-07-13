Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,302 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.4 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

