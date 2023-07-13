Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

