Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

