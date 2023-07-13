Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $85.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.