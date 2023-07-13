Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

