Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

