Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $302.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

