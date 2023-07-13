Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.