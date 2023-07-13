Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,073 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

