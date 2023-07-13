Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,242 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Clearway Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

CWEN opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Read More

