Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.