Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.61. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

