Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 142 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

