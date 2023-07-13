Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 423 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.10.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

