Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 916 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Equity Residential by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Equity Residential by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.