Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGT opened at $443.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.