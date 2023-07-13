Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Stories

