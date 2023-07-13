Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 586,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

