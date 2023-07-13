Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 180.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,087 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,909,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after buying an additional 855,118 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,646,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after buying an additional 747,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 2,164,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after buying an additional 228,902 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

