Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $58.58 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of -66.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

