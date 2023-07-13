Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,865 shares of company stock worth $19,036,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.