Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,591,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,555,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PGX stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

