Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $889.95 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $781.54 and a 200 day moving average of $666.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

