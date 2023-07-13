Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

