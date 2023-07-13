Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 185,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

