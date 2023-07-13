Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NEE opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

