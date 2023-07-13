Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $209.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

