Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $444.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.72.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

