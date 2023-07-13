Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,583 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

