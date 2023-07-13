Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.