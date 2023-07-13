Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

