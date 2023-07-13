Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.