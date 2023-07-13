Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $98.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

