Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 107,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 168,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,564,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

