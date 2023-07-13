Clive Brown Buys 69 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Clive Brown acquired 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($195.29).
Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Clive Brown purchased 63 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($191.28).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %
ONT opened at GBX 229.80 ($2.96) on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.50 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,089.09.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
