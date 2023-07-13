Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 42.99% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,752.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,284 shares of company stock worth $21,682,721 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,832 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

