Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CarMax were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,453,000 after acquiring an additional 703,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,036,764 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

