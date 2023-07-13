Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2,872.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $406.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $409.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.