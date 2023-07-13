Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

