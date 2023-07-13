Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

